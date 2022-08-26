ENID, Okla. — Glenwood Elementary School was evacuated Friday afternoon after an SUV hit the gas meter on the northeast side of the school, causing a gas leak.
The incident happened at 1:12 p.m., according to an Enid Police Department report.
“Emergency personnel on the scene asked us to evacuate the school as a precautionary measure,” said Jane Johnson, Enid Public Schools director of human resources and communications. “Enid Police Department assisted in escorting the students safely across Oakwood Road to Oakwood Christian Church Activity Center after the pastor, Eric Keller, said that we could use the church’s facility to have parents pick up their students.”
According to the EPD report, Dianne Crowley, 76, was driving north in the 700 block of North Oakwood in a 2003 Nissan Xterra when she rear-ended a vehicle that had stopped in order to turn left onto Oakcrest. Crowley’s vehicle then went around the other vehicle and into the southbound lane before going into the Glenwood parking lot, hitting another vehicle and then the gas meter.
Oakwood was blocked while emergency personnel evacuated the school to deal with the gas leak.
Crowley “said she does not have any recollection of the incident,” according to the EPD report. She was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, according to the report.
Johnson said Glenwood staff and students followed their emergency plans without any issues.
“Glenwood parents were very patient and understanding during the dismissal process, and everything went very smoothly,” she said. “Enid Fire Department and ONG were prompt to respond and stayed on scene while the students were evacuated and after. Enid Public Schools is very thankful to everyone that played a part in keeping the students and staff safe.”
