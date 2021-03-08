WOODWARD, Okla. — Memorial funds have been set up for the families of victims from a Wednesday fire that killed six and hospitalized another in Woodward.
Funds also have been set up for the surviving children. All of the funds can be found at www.lwfchurch.com/memorial-funds.
The investigation by the state fire marshal's office into the mobile home fire, officials said.
The adult victims of the fire were Joel Cox, Shanda Noreuil and her brother Kelsey Noreuil. The children who died were Ava Forsythe, 5; Cora Cox, 8; and Cyrus Watkins, 12. The boy who survived, 9-year-old Jaxton Forsythe, is recovering after being transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
Memorial services for Joel Cox and Cora Cox have been set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Living Word Fellowship Church. Billings Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
The fire call came in at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday to 1120 Kansas in Woodward for a structure fire in a single-wide mobile home.
Shift Captain David Bates was first on the scene.
“The house was about three quarters involved,” said Woodward Fire Department Chief Todd Finley said. “Fire was coming out of windows and doors.”
After a quick survey of the area and situation, Bates and a bystander saved one juvenile after knocking an air-conditioner unit out of a window and entering the burning structure.
“Afterwards, the fire crews showed up. They put a ladder in that window, and he had them directed to go inside,” Finley said. “They opened the door go into the interior part of that house, and the heat was so hot it was starting to melt their face shields.”
The department crew was forced to evacuate.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to rescue anyone else out of the structure,” Finely said. “It was a no-win situation from the beginning. We were so fortunate that we got at least one saved.”
Local Fire Marshal Michael Wickware is working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to find the origin of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.