ENID, Okla. — A flash flood warning has been issued for Garfield and Noble counties and parts of Kingfisher and Major counties, as severe storms with heavy rainfall passed through the area Thursday afternoon.
The warning, which also encompasses southeastern Major and northern Kingfisher counties, remains through 6:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
At about 3:40 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in areas, which has or will impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas, according to the NWS.
Some cities and towns that could experience flooding include Enid, Stillwater, Perry, Fairview, Waukomis, Garber, Morrison, Lahoma, Glencoe, Covington, Billings, Ringwood, Drummond, Red Rock, Marshall, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Ames, Meno and Marland. Also, Interstate 35, between mile markers 175 and 207, is prone to flooding.
Earlier in the day, a severe thunderstorm that prompted a tornado warning in Kingfisher County caused some wind damage, but emergency officials say they have no confirmation of a funnel touching down.
Steve Loftis, emergency management director for Kingfisher County, said there were tree limbs down and tree damage in Dover, including a tree down on a house but no damage was caused to the home.
He said he was coming in to the area at the time, but “everything was wrapped up in rain,” so he did not see any funnel or tornado on the ground.
The storm moved through the area shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, and the tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 1:14. It expired at 1:53 p.m., said Loftis, who was continuing to survey the area in and around Dover at 2:30 p.m.
The storm did produce heavy rainfall in the county, which prompted the NWS to issue a flash flood warning that extends until 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The Oklahoma Mesonet weather recording site reports 1.26 inches of rainfall fell in the Kingfisher area in an hour Thursday afternoon, and up to 2 inches of rain have fallen over parts of the warned area.
Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said he also was watching the storm on radar and did not receive any indication from the NWS that a tornado had reached the ground.
Enid and Northwest Oklahoma remain in a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Thursday. A watch means that conditions are ripe for severe weather and tornados to occur. A warning means that a storm system in the area could immediately produce a funnel cloud or tornado or that a tornado has been confirmed. Residents living within the warning area should take cover.
Garfield County was in a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, as storms continued to come into the county from the southwest.
