ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools officials are reminding people of the safety protocols in place for high school football games.
Enid High School’s first home football game will be 7:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, against Edmond North at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. It also will be homecoming for EHS.
The rules in place are:
• North and south entrances to D. Bruce Selby Stadium will open to the public at 5:45 p.m.
• Once a fan leaves, they are not allowed to re-enter without approval ahead of time.
• Elementary students must enter and leave with a parent/guardian.
• Middle school students must stay in the northwest portion of the stadium.
• No loitering in the tunnels, ramps or bathrooms in the stadium. The turfed area behind the west end zone is off limits to students and fans.
• EHS Band will play in the southeast corner of the stadium.
• EHS student section will be in the traditional northeast section of the stadium.
Parking is available at EHS and on the west and south side of the stadium. Handicap parking is available on the north side of the stadium and two handicap spaces have been added to the south side of the stadium. People are asked not to park on the street on the north side of the stadium as it will disrupt the flow of traffic.
There will be EPS, EHS and middle school administrators present at all times during the game, as well as a full police presence, including EPS Campus Police.
Tickets to be admitted into the game are $12 for adults and $8 for students/children. Tickets purchased on the GoFan app are $9 for adults and $5 for students/children, plus fees. Employees have free admission with EPS ID card present. EPS Athletics also take Enid Public Schools retirees who have the pass, OSSAA and OCA passes, GoFan All Sports passes and military identification for free admission.
EPS Superintendent Dudley Darrow said he is excited for the first home game.
“We are really looking forward to hosting our first EHS home football game against Edmond North this Friday night,” he said. “Our EHS home football games are more than just a football game, they are truly a community event.”
