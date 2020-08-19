ENID, Okla. — Eight elementary school classes and children from the district's employee daycare were quarantined this week due to potential contact with positive COVID-19 cases, Enid Public Schools officials said late Wednesday night.
One class at Glenwood Elementary School, two at Garfield Elementary and five at Monroe Elementary are currently in quarantine, EPS spokesperson Jane Johnson said in an email Wednesday. No classes were quarantined Thursday.
The elementary classes were in "just about every grade level" except first grade, Johnson said, though adding that information on which grades at which individual sites were being quarantined was unavailable due to HIPAA and FERPA regulations.
"Some students" at Enid High School and Longfellow Middle School are also being quarantined because of potential contact with positive individuals, she said.
Johnson did not specify if and how many students had tested positive for COVID-19, how many students were in quarantine or how long those periods will last, though she said the district receives instructions from Garfield County Health Department officials.
Maggie Jackson, with GCHD, said the Centers for Disease Control recommends quarantining for an average of 14 days if possibly exposed to COVID-19. If someone tests positive for the virus, they also are supposed to isolate for 10 days.
A childcare worker also tested positive in EPS Cares, a daycare at Garfield for children of district employees. On Tuesday, EPS confirmed an employee at the Central Kitchen tested positive for COVID-19, and that anyone who was in the kitchen between Aug. 10-14 is at risk for possible exposure.
Johnson said EPS employees are not required to also quarantine if their child had exposure at the daycare, but if someone else at home shows symptoms, the employee would have to quarantine until able to get a COVID-19 test.
Family members are asked to quarantine if someone in the home tests positive, she said.
"Each school due to its size, staff, facilities, and uniqueness have different protocols put in place by their administrators," Johnson said. "You can find individual school site plans at our website in the Educational Re-entry Plan."
EPS students will move to distance learning while they are quarantined. Teachers will communicate and provide assignments through virtual learning platforms.
Parents of the quarantined students were notified by individual schools when their children could return to school, Johnson said, adding that EPS will ensure all families will be contacted before any further information is shared with media.
Jackson said because school just started, most positive cases have likely been due to community transmission at home or in the community. Symptoms in children are typically less severe, but Jackson said, "They’re still able to transmit the virus with less symptoms or asymptomatically."
The coronavirus is thought to incubate for a period of two to 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, symptoms likely appear within four to five days after exposure, according to Harvard Medical.
Massachusetts researchers found among 192 children, 49 tested positive for the coronavirus and had significantly higher levels of virus in their airways than hospitalized adults in intensive care units, according to a study published Thursday in the Journal of Pediatrics.
“Kids are not immune from this infection, and their symptoms don’t correlate with exposure and infection,” senior author Dr. Alessio Fasano said.
Approved by the Board of Education on Monday, EPS' new re-entry plan will go into effect next Monday. No alternate A/B scheduling will be implemented in the future; students will continue either with in-person/blended or virtual-only learning plans for now.
Masks will continue to be required for all students, teachers and staff, though pre-K to third-graders may remove masks in their classrooms if social distancing is possible.
Temperature checks are not performed when entering buses or buildings, but parents are encouraged to take their children's temperatures before school.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd said at Monday's meeting that EPS and Garfield County Health Department were “exploring” possible cases, which he said inevitably would result in temporary, full or partial campus closures.
“Those are going to happen,” Floyd said.
There are no active COVID-19 cases nor classes in quarantine at Chisholm Public Schools, Superintendent Chad Broughton said in an email Thursday. If the district has a positive case, that particular building will be shut down for three days for deep cleaning and contract tracing. Students would then return or be quarantined for 14 days following the CDC guidelines. Isolation for positive cases would last 10 days.
Chisholm is currently in the yellow level, since Garfield County is reporting 24.57 active cases per 100,000, and under Chisholm's re-entry plan, yellow level ranges from 5-35 active cases, after which masks will be required. Currently, masks are strongly recommended for all staff and students in grades 4-12, with exemptions for adults and children who are physically unable to wear them. Masks are strongly recommended for students in grades pre-K-3 in hallways, common areas and during times of school transportation, but they may be removed during class if students remain grouped together.
Screenings of staff, students and visitors are performed prior to entry, according to Chisholm's plan.
Calls to Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon, but the district's current policy recommends masks when active cases are below 25 per 100,000. However, masks are required where social distancing cannot take place, small classrooms with large classes, school transportation and between class periods.
At Oklahoma Bible Academy, the private K-12 Enid school, students are expected to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible, and temperature screenings will be performed for all students, faculty and staff arriving at school. OBA students who register a temperature at or above 100.0 degrees will not be allowed to enter the school building.
Contact tracing and quarantining will be carried out at OBA based on health department recommendations. If a student or member of a student’s family tests positive for COVID-19, the student and any students in their household will be expected to isolate at home for 10 days or until both the student and infected household members have negative tests issued by the Health Department.
