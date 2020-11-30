By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found lying in the north alleyway of the 700 block of West Nagel Sunday afternoon.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of Martika Ferguson, a 27-year-old black woman who had been shot. Detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation, which is ongoing.
The incident was reported by residents of the neighborhood, who saw the woman lying in the alley before calling police.
The body was transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for an autopsy.
No further information is being released at this time, according to Enid police.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, go to the website https://www.enid.org/police, or text 847411 and type EPDTIP and a message in the text box.
Tipsters can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
According to Cass Rains, EPD public relations coordinator, this is Enid’s fourth homicide investigation this year. One murder occurred in 2019, and in 2018, there were three murders, according to an Enid News & Eagle article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.