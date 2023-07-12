ENID, Okla. — A large crowd gathered at Autry Technology Center on Tuesday night, July 11, 2023, to listen to a presentation by Enid Police Department concerning the dangers of fentanyl.
“In 2015, there were 8,600 deaths in the U.S. from fentanyl, and in 2022 it is over 79,000,” said EPD Sgt. Matthew Hainley. Hainley is a nationally certified drug recognition expert and instructor.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.
“I don’t think we have as much here as they have in the bigger cities, but we do have it,” said Cass Rains, EPD spokesman.
There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illegally made fentanyl, according to CDC. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain.
“Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illegally made fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect,” according to the CDC website. “It often is added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive and more dangerous.”
“If they are impaired by a drug I’m going to be able to tell you exactly what category of drug or drugs you’re on,” Hainley said.
He said their body slows down and their breathing slows, which causes the person to be drowsy, to nod off, to have a dry mouth and to talk in a low, raspy voice.
“The eyes don’t lie,” Hainley said, “Their pupils are the size of a pin.”
Hainley said EPD typically responds to a fentanyl overdose every day.
“Sad to say is that I don’t have very many secondary contacts with fentanyl users,” he said. “Usually my second contact involves a contact to the medical examiner’s office.”
Sean Byrne, a local counselor who works with EPD, was at the presentation to support police efforts in educating the public.
“It is good to see so many people here to learn about this dangerous drug,” he said.
Illegally made fentanyl is available on the drug market in different forms, including liquid and powder.
“It can be ingested in a couple of ways. ... you can just take the pill. It can be insufflated, snorted. One of the most common ways, especially with these pills is smoking,” Hainley said.
Smoking it is called “chasing the dragon” and involves tin foil.
Powdered fentanyl looks just like many other drugs. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids.
Hainley showed pictures of how hard it is to distinguish real drugs from illegal fentanyl being made by cartels who bring it into the United States, mainly from China and Mexico.
Fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, he said, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths, according to CDC. Even in small doses, it can be deadly. More than 150 people in the United States die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Hainley said if you suspect a person has overdosed to call 911 immediately and stay on the phone. He said to try to keep the person awake and talking if possible.
Sometimes rubbing their sternum is helpful, he said, and if you have Narcan, administer it and then move away because the person most likely will vomit.
He said fentanyl abuse is increasing in alarming rates in Enid among adults, but he doesn’t see it much with children at this point.
Gail Wood and Brenda Watson came to learn more about fentanyl because they work with children and are court-appointed special advocates.
“We want to be able to recognize someone on the drug and to know what to do,” she said.
Hainley said he is concerned with fentanyl getting into vaping liquid.
