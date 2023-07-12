Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.