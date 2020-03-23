ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 412 and Oklahoma 132 about 3 miles east of Lahoma.
Amy Marie Logsdon, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by Life EMS, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Two boys, ages 3 and 14, who were passengers in Logsdon's 2010 Dodge Journey, were treated at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and released.
The accident happened at 7:05 a.m.
According to the report, Logsdon was driving north on Oklahoma 132 and failed to yield from the stop sign and was hit on the passenger side by a 2017 Volvo semi driven by Tyler Ray Niavarani, 37, of Seneca, Mo. The collision caused Logsdon's vehicle to spin, and she was ejected 20 feet from the vehicle.
According to the report, Logsdon's condition is listed as "under investigation," while Niavarani's was listed as "apparently normal." Logsdon was not wearing a seat belt, but her two passengers were. Niavarani also was wearing a seat belt. He was not injured.
The road was wet at the time, according to the report, and the weather was foggy.
Both westbound lanes of U.S. 412 were opened at 2:57 p.m., after being closed for seven hours and 42 minutes, according to OHP.
