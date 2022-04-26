CARRIER, Oklahoma — Two Enid residents were killed in a Monday afternoon collision, while two more Enid residents were injured and transported to Oklahoma City.
At 4:10 p.m. Monday, April 25, two vehicles collided at Oklahoma 132 and Carrier Road, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the report, Kurt Donald Hankey, 19, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, with Steash Moore, 22, as a passenger. Both Hankey Moore were pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belts were not in use, according to OHP.
Hankey’s vehicle was headed westbound on Carrier Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, then collided with a 2014 GMC pickup truck, causing both vehicles to leave the road, according to OHP.
The Impala went left and struck a power pole before coming to rest in a field. The GMC, driven by 82-year-old Gary Lee Janes, of Enid, left the roadway to the right and came to rest in a field.
In the vehicle with Janes was 79-year-old Dorothy Mae Janes. The Janeses sustained trunk and internal injuries and were flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
