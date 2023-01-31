ENID, Okla. — The chance of winter precipitation today fell overnight to 20% for the Enid area, according to the National Weather Service forecast Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, 2023.
Today's NWS forecast calls for a chance of snow before 11 a.m. then cloudy skies eventually becoming mostly clear, with a high near 27 and a north wind at 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 17 and calm winds, according to the NWS.
Wednesday will start out partly sunny in Northwest Oklahoma, but there is another 20% chance of sleet before 9 p.m. in the Enid area, then a chance of freezing rain before winter retreats again to more mild weather, according to the latest NWS forecast.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 50 and light north wind becoming north-northwest in the afternoon, according to the NWS.
While Enid and Northwest Oklahoma saw the temperatures fall, the area missed the worse of the weather that was plaguing the state on Monday, with much of the state dealing with slick roads as freezing rain and sleet making travel difficult.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews worked throughout the day dealing with slick spots on highways across the state.
The worst areas were along and east of Interstate 44, which runs diagonally across the state from southwest Oklahoma to Missouri.
“ODOT and OTA crews are reporting some precipitation in a handful of eastern Oklahoma counties, while most sleet has stopped in others,” ODOT reported in a situation update Monday night. “However, there are still slick and hazardous conditions being addressed along and east of I-44.”
ROAD CONDITIONS ACROSS OKLAHOMA ... okroads.org
Interstate 40 from near U.S. 69 east to the Arkansas state line has slick spots that were being treated, according to ODOT.
Interstate 35 from Ardmore south to Texas “is slick in spots and traffic is very slow; drivers should allow extra time in this area,” according to ODOT.
“A small number of crews will remain active overnight in the Oklahoma City metro area, treating bridges and overpasses as needed,” according to ODOT. “Crews will be monitoring conditions and ready to respond when anticipated precipitation moves into the area Tuesday morning.”
ODOT urged people to use caution.
“As with all winter weather, drivers should avoid unnecessary travel but if that is not an option, use caution on elevated surfaces, reduce speeds and allow extra travel time,” according to ODOT. “Crews will continue to treat these areas throughout the night and as the storm continues, until everything is clear.”
In McAlester, officials with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County said Monday morning they were ready for the forecast winter storm.
According to the McAlester News-Capital, District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman said commissioners decided to close the courthouse early Monday because of the winter storm forecast.
He said county commissioners took the action so courthouse employees could head for home before the worst of the forecast winter storm hit the McAlester area.
With McAlester under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Monday and then a winter weather advisory through Tuesday night and a chance of freezing rain again on Wednesday, sleet, snow and freezing rain were possible at various times, according to weather forecasters.
Commissioners were waiting to assess conditions before deciding whether the courthouse would remain open or closed on Tuesday.
“We’ll see what this deal does” Selman said Monday before the brunt of the forecast winter storm hit Pittsburg County.
McAlester City Manager David Andren met with city personnel Monday morning and he said city crews were ready to roll when the winter precipitation started falling. He said crews were waiting to see what kind of winter precipitation fell on the city.
“All of the trucks are ready to do the salt work,” he said. “We’re ready to go.”
Andren said the city still had plenty of supplies on-hand.
“We just got a new order of salt a couple of weeks ago,” he said, and the city still has plenty of it left.
