ENID, Okla. — An Enid High School student was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, after authorities said he made a false 911 call while police were responding to an initial, separate call reporting an active shooter at the school. Both calls were later determined to be hoaxes.
EHS was locked down for two-and-a-half hours Thursday after the threat was received. It was one of several similar incidents — including a threat at Medford Public Schools — being reported across the state and in some other parts of the nation.
Enid Police Department responded in force after receiving two calls around 10:30 a.m. and officers, along with those from other law enforcement agencies, searched the building while students remained locked in their classrooms.
“EHS and EPD take all threats seriously, so the building was thoroughly searched (including student possessions)," EPD Chief Bryan Skaggs said. “There was a very rapid, unified and professional response by law enforcement.”
No credible threats were found at any schools in Oklahoma or elsewhere in the country, according to law enforcement officials.
However, according to an EPD statement issued late Thursday afternoon, one EHS student was arrested on complaints of misuse of the 911 system, terrorism hoax and false reporting of a crime.
"While this incident was unfolding, a student from within the EHS campus called 911 and reported an active shooter," according to the EPD statement. "Officers located and arrested this student a short time later after the student admitted to making the 911 call. The student said he made the call as a prank. Investigators believe the student made the call spontaneously during the police response and not in coordination with the original non-emergency line caller."
At the same time, according to EPD, an image began circulating on social media of a juvenile holding a rifle with a threatening caption about Enid High School. Officers contacted the juvenile portrayed in the photo at a residence in Enid. They determined the original image had been shared by that juvenile months ago and did not have the threatening caption. Another student modified the image on Thursday, adding the threatening language about EHS and shared the image.
"Investigators do not believe the juvenile portrayed in the image poses any threat toward Enid High School or has committed any crime," according to EPD. "Investigators have contacted the other juvenile that altered and shared the image and are determining if a criminal act occurred."
EPD investigators believe the false report received on the non-emergency line Thursday morning was a part of the larger statewide hoax. The origins of this call are unknown and remain under investigation.
Under lockdown, EHS students were calling or texting their parents and family, and many parents came and stood outside the school — an atmosphere of alarm filling the air around the west entrance of the building.
“My daughter called very upset, so I came,” said Sarah Ramsey.
Around noon Thursday, EHS Principal Craig Liddell appeared with police officers on the west steps of the building and addressed parents. He assured them students were safe and school would continue with a modified afternoon schedule.
Many parents wanted their students dismissed, and Liddell said that could happen, but they would have to follow normal checkout procedures. Lines were long at both the east and west checkout stations.
Falen Payne was among those standing in line to sign her daughter out.
“My daughter had some anxiety, so I felt she should go home,” Payne said.
The Oklahoma City FBI office said in a statement Thursday afternoon that FBI was aware of "numerous swatting incidents across the state of Oklahoma and the nation wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made."
"We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats," according to the release. "Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, we are unable to provide more details. However, it is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a school threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers money. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."
FBI spokesman Kayla McCleery did not have a number of schools targeted in the hoax, but said she knew of at least nine. She said this is actually part of an investigation out of the Boston field office.
She said she could not comment further on that or the investigation.
National news outlets reported hoax calls at New Hampshire schools Thursday and false reports at West Virginia and South Carolina schools on Wednesday.
A Tulsa news station reported several other school districts — Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami and Ardmore — reported 911 calls that drew law enforcement to respond. The Stillwater NewsPress, a CNHI LLC publication, reported Tuesday morning that a Stillwater junior high and elementary were locked down. A Durant Public Schools' social media post states the district dealt with a "hoax threat."
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd thanked Enid Police Department, Enid Campus Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response.
“Obviously we take all and any threats seriously even if they turn out to be a hoax," he said.
He says the safety of students and staff are paramount and they will always err on the side of safety.”
Grant County Sheriff's Office reported on its social media that dispatchers received a call reporting an active shooter at Medford Public Schools on Thursday morning. The school initiated protocol, and Medford Police Department and sheriff's deputies arrived and cleared the school.
"No one was located and all students are safe," the sheriff's office reported on social media.
“We have a small school and the situation was over in about 20 minutes,” Medford Superintendent Tyler Locke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.