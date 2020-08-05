ENID, Okla. — A Norman man told police he didn't notice the height limits of a railroad bridge Wednesday before the roof of the truck he was driving hit it.
Toyin T. Amin-Levine, 47, was cited for failure to devote full time and attention to driving at the scene of the 10:25 a.m. crash in the 200 block of East Maine.
Amin-Levine was eastbound in the inside lane of Maine and was going under the bridge, painted with a shark mouth and teeth, and noticed the roof of his 2019 Freightliner was hitting the bridge, according to an Enid Police Department collision report. He also said a car was traveling beside him in the outside lane as he struck the bridge.
The height of the bridge is marked at 11 feet, 4 inches, and Amin-Levine's vehicle is marked as 12 feet, 6 inches, according to the report.
Rebecca J. Wedel, 41, of Enid, told police she was eastbound on Maine in a 2017 Cadillac Escalade when metal and wood started falling on her vehicle, according to the report. Wedel's vehicle suffered minor damage, but no injuries were reported by either driver.
The area was cleared by 12:30 p.m.
