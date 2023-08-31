ENID, Okla. — A Waukomis woman was arrested Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2023, after an accident just before 4 p.m. that destroyed a utility pole, a school zone sign and a bus stop on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus.
Betty Higgins, 51, was arrested on a complaint of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving, according to an Enid Police Department report.
She was eastbound on Maine in a white 2012 Chrysler minivan, according to EPD, when she hit the utility pole at the corner of Maine and University and continued east, hitting the school zone sign and the bus stop. Her minivan came to rest in the bus stop.
A witness told police she saw the minivan, which "appeared to be speeding," hit the curb, then the utility pole, then hit the school zone sign and the bus stop, according to the report. She said she then witnessed Higgins "pour out a beer can and 'chunk it.'" Police located the beer can where the witness said it was thrown.
Higgins told police another driver cut her off and slammed on the brakes, forcing her to veer off the road, according to the report. She said the other driver then drove away.
Higgins admitted to police that she had drank "a few beers" at 1 or 2 p.m., according to the report. She also said "a few beers to her is two."
Police also found what they believed was a marijuana roach in the van, according to the report. Higgins told officers she had smoke marijuana yesterday, but that she also thought the day was Wednesday, instead of Thursday.
Officers also found an empty plastic wine bottle in her van, along with "a large amount of prescription medicine," according to the report.
Electricity was knocked out to NOC Enid and residents in the area. According to OG&E System Watch, 92 customers were affected. The outage was reported at 3:44 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.