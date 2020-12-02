ENID, Okla. — The number of all-time COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma went over the 200,000 mark, and 54 more deaths associated with the virus were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
None of the deaths, which occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30, were in the Northwest Oklahoma counties in the Enid area, according to OSDH.
Of the deaths, 37 occurred since Nov. 26, and age breakdowns were 47 in the 65 and older group, six in the 50-64 group and one in the 18-35, according to OSDH. Health Department officials did not say why there was a delay in reporting some of the deaths.
State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said Wednesday's update was one he hoped he wouldn't have to report.
"Today we reported more than 50 Oklahomans have lost their lives because of this virus," he said in a release early Wednesday afternoon. "Every one of these lives is important and valued. Also, nearly 3,000 Oklahomans were infected and are now fighting their own battles with COVID-19. While these numbers never represent a pure one-day increase — as reports of deaths and cases are staggered over multiple days — the case and death growth is still concerning.
There were 2,859 new cases reported by the OSDH on Wednesday, taking the overall total to 202,341 COVID-19 positives since the first case was confirmed March 6, 2020.
Those listed as recovered still outgained the new cases, however, as active cases fell by 694 and under the 30,000 mark to 29,624, according to OSDH data. Those considered recovered rose to 170,905, with 3,499 since Tuesday.
Garfield County gained 47 new cases for a total of 4,077 with 657 active, a decrease of 21, and 3,383 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 3,696 have been in Enid, with 593 active, down from 609 on Tuesday.
Frye said the OSDH anticipates a rise in cases because of Thanksgiving, "both because of family gatherings and facility reporting delays."
"However, this increase in our infection rate is alarming and should serve as a continued reminder that we must stay vigilant as we head into another holiday season," he said. "Following the 3 W’s — wearing a mask, washing your hands and watching your distance — is a choice. However today, more than ever before, I ask you to consider these guidelines as your responsibility. I ask you to act to protect your family and loved ones.
"We must remember that each count, each case and each infection is a life. These Oklahomans, and the others who passed before them, were our neighbors and loved ones."
He also encouraged Oklahomans who think they may have been exposed to get tested, which is available free of charge at more than 150 statewide testing sites, and to quarantine while waiting for test results.
"We will continue to monitor hospital capacity, working with hospitals across the state to ensure they have the resources needed to give quality care to all Oklahomans," Frye said.
In Enid Wednesday, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 23 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has 17. The OSDH reported Tuesday evening there were 77 COVID-19 cases in hospitals across the Northwest region.
This story is developing and will be updated.
