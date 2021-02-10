Enid Public Transportation Authority will remain closed and no public buses or vans will run today.
Meadowlake Golf Course and the city's recycling center will be closed for the rest of the week due to inclement weather.
While the course remained closed, the clubhouse and pro shop will only be open today, according to a city press release.
Enid residents should expect delays in solid waste services this week as the community experiences extreme weather conditions.
City of Enid utility maintenance crews were performing emergency main repairs today, prompting water outages in the vicinity of Rock Island Addition.
Repair interrupted water service to customers on Columbia from Grand to Rock Island and on Oxford from Washington to Grand.
Water is anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m., according to the city.
