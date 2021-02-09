Enid Public Transportation Authority will remain closed and no public buses or vans will run Wednesday.
Enid transit, Meadowlake Golf Course and the city's recycling center were closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. While the course remained closed, the clubhouse and pro shop were open, according to the city.
Road conditions and the area around these entities will be assessed daily, and updates will come as needed.
Garfield County's daily COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Oakwood Mall is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week, with scheduled appointments moved up two hours.
The release called on Enid residents to be patient and expect delays in solid waste services this week as the community experiences extreme weather conditions.
City of Enid utility maintenance crews repaired a water main Tuesday morning, prompting a water outage on 21st from Oak to Pine. Water in that area was anticipated to be restored by 4 p.m., according to a release.
A second water outage was reported on Adams from Oxford to Harvard. The city anticipated restoring water by 9 p.m.
