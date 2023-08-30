The River of Life Worship Center, 520 E. Wabash, will host an all-day Southern Gospel Music Fest on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, for the public and is seeking donations from local merchants and vendors.
The event will be at the Hoover Building, 300 E. Oxford.
Funds raised during the event will go toward another church building.
The musical performers who have donated time for the event include Singing Bones, Holt Ministries, Ron Ramsey, Cross Country Gospel, Victorymen, Jason and Brandi Page Ministries, Chosen Rejects, Borderline Connections, Leonard and Marina Pohl, Richard Epperson, Restored and Rhythm Country Ministries.
The singing starts at 11 a.m. and will end around 10 or 11 p.m., said Terry Clark, one of the organizers of the event.
Door prizes will be given away and raffles are planned.
Admission will be by donation, and concessions will be sold including hot dogs, chili dogs and Frito chili pies.
Anyone who can help by donating concession or door prize items or those needing information about the church or fundraisers can call Clark at (580) 478-1191, Di Dildine at (580) 236-7138, Pastor Sherry Taylor at (580) 548-6449 or Assistant Pastor Deborah Huskey at (580) 231-2929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.