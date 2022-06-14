ENID, Okla. — Chautauqua in the Park, the first-person, historical reenactment program that introduces audiences to historical views, customs and culture, is running in Enid from Tuesday through Saturday.
In its 30th year, Chautauqua’s theme for 2022 is “Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Characters are portrayed with historical accuracy by nationally recognized scholars Joey Madia, John Dennis Anderson, Karen Vuranch, A. Theodore Kachel and Randy Noojin.
All workshops and performances are free and open to the public. They take place in Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. There will be three programs daily at 10:30 a.m., noon and 7:30 p.m. The 10:30 a.m. and noon programs will be workshops, while the 7:30 p.m. performances will feature one scholar in character.
The characters
All of the characters are people who largely impacted the 1960s, a complex decade of inter-related cultural and political trends, according to the CSRHC.
“They are all portraying counter-cultural figures,” said Neal Mathern, Heritage Center director of education.
These counterculture figures were known famously and often times infamously for their contributions to music, literature, technology, sexuality, drug research/usage and social norms. The five characters presented are Cass Elliot, Allen Ginsberg, Christopher Isherwood, Dr. Timothy Leary and John Lennon.
Cass Elliot portrayed by Karen Vuranch
Elliot left behind a musical legacy, both in a group and solo setting. She refused to conform to transitional female stereotypes and became a sort of patron saint for people who have an unconventional appearance, said Vuranch, who plays Elliot.
Vuranch is a playwright and recently retired as a professor at Concord University. She has been a Chautauqua scholar of 30 years, having portrayed 14 characters.
“Cass Elliott was a member of the iconic Mamas and the Papas singing group,” Vuranch said. “They were the iconic hippies. The first hippies in the ’60s. They were a part of the peace and love moment.”
Allen Ginsberg portrayed by Joey Madia
Portrayed by Madia, Ginsberg was a writer, activist and advocate of mind-expanding drugs and Eastern philosophy.
Madia has been a Chautauquan of 10 years. He is a director, playwright, screenwriter, poet and escape room designer.
“Allen was really an artist-activist,” Madia said. “He expressed himself in lots of ways. He was very open about his sexuality. Allen is often seen as being right at the head of the Gay Liberation Movement in the 1960s.”
Christopher Isherwood portrayed by John Dennis Anderson
Isherwood was an English expatriate, prolific writer, openly gay and was interested in Eastern religion, according to CSRHC documents. He also was friends with Ginsberg.
Anderson, who portrays Isherwood, is a professor emeritus of communication studies at Emerson College. He has been performing Chautauqua since 1994 in Oklahoma.
“In 1966, the musical ‘Cabaret’ was a big hit on Broadway,” Anderson said. “(Isherwood) wrote the stories that inspired the musical, though he is a bit of an outlier compared to the other four characters because he is a little more conservative.”
Dr. Timothy Leary portrayed by A. Theodore Kachel
Leary was a psychologist and researcher who became an evangelist for the mind-expanding potential of hallucinogenic drugs, according to CSRHC documents.
Leary is played by Kachel, a retired professor of humanities and theater. His Ph.D. in religion and society is from Columbia University. Kachel met Leary while he was doing field research in San Francisco.
“He was perceived as the ‘psychedelic priest’ in the ’60s,” Kachel said. “He was welcoming everybody to the party, or as he would say, ‘Come together now. Join the party.’”
John Lennon portrayed by Randy Noojin
Lennon, a singer, writer, poet, comic, thinker, rebel and peace activist, will be portrayed by Noojin, an actor and playwright, with a graduate degree in playwriting and acting.
“He is famously the angry Beatle, with a wit and a sarcasm about him,” Noojin said. “He was not the most cuddly of the Beatles like Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.