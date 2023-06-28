ENID, Okla. — Bales of cardboard caught fire at the 4RKids recycling center on Overland Trail on Wednesday afternoon, June 28, 2023, causing some damage to a garage door, according to Enid Fire Department.
EFD received the call around 2:30 p.m., and firefighters spent hours at the scene working to extinguish the fire. Assistant Fire Marshal Todd Hays said at around 5 p.m. firefighters were going to be at the scene for another couple of more hours as they were having to pull the bales of cardboard apart to make sure they weren't still burning. He said five to six bales were involved. They were stacked behind the building, he said.
Heat from the fire damaged the insulation on the inside of the door to the nearby center, according to officials on the scene.
The recycling center is at 1109 Overland Trail, across from Enid SPCA, and well south of 4RKids main facility at 710 Overland Trail.
Hayes said they did not know the cause with 100% certainty, but suspected a discarded cigarette may be started the blaze. He said it definitely was not intentional.
Enid and much of Oklahoma are in a heat advisory and fire danger is high, according to the National Weather Service.
