ENID, Okla. — A child was taken to the hospital after the bicycle he was riding crashed into a vehicle at 6th and Randolph.
Around 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, an 8-year-old boy was riding a bicycle south on 6th when he crashed into the driver's side of a truck going east on Randolph, Enid Police Department Office Geoffrey McBride said.
The driver of the truck stayed on scene, and the boy, who was responsive when first responders arrived, was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be a broken leg, as well as injuries to his left hand and bruising on his face, McBride said.
