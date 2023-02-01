ENID, Okla. — College students from across the state will visit Enid on Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, 2023, to take part in Outreach to Teach.
The program is sponsored by Oklahoma Aspiring Educators Association, a part of Oklahoma Education Association.
Outreach to Teach has adopted Coolidge Elementary School to provide a day of community service on March 3.
“We are going to redo the teacher’s lounge and update the bathrooms,” said Joshua Frazier, who leads the college level program for OEA.
They also will be putting a sensory pass program, known as “brain break decals,” on the floors and walls of hallways. These kits feature floor and wall decals that require students to do something fun like a bear crawl or some other activity while they walk through the halls.
Anyone who has items to help beautify and remodel the teacher lounge at Coolidge can contact Frazier at (580) 484-0096 or the school at (580) 366-7550.
Those members of OAEA doing the work will have a catered meal and any donations to help them in their efforts to help the school would be appreciated, Frazier said.
On March 4, OAEA will have its spring conference at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, 2929 E. Randolph. The conference is for professional development.
Keynote speaker will be Mike Breeze, founder of Made4Success and a professional development speaker specializing as a trainer for educators.
Registration is at 8 a.m. at the NWOSU-Enid Commons area, and the conference is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
