Firefighters from several departments battled a large wildfire Tuesday in Major County.
The fire burned roughly 1,800 acres as of Tuesday evening, said Brandon Case, Major County Emergency Management director. It started as "a controlled burn that got out of control."
The fire burned grass and timber, south and east of Cleo Springs and west of Ringwood, north of Williams Scout Reservation. Heavy smoke from the fire could be seen from the Enid area.
No structures were involved, Case said, although some structures had been endangered. There were no injuries.
All Major County fire departments were involved in the effort to battle the blaze, as were task forces from Blaine, Alfalfa and Woods counties.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, said the county had a task force on standby to render assistance if needed.
At the same time Tuesday, Honigsberg said, Fairmont and Breckinridge firefighters fought a smaller fire at Market and 150th east of Enid. That fire burned 25 acres.
