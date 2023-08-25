ENID, Okla. — Ticket sales have been paused for The American Bull Fighting event set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, according to a Stride Bank Center press release.
The event has not been canceled, said Nicole Forbes, marketing manager for Stride Bank Center. More details need to bet worked out with the promotor, she said.
Tickets went on sale Friday, and Forbes said any tickets sold before the pause are valid. She expects ticket sales to resume next week.
Ticket prices announced earlier this week range from $17 to $47, plus applicable fees.
American Bull Fighting is a style of bullfighting developed in American rodeo. The style was developed by the rodeo clowns who protect bull riders from being trampled or gored by a loose bull. Freestyle bullfighting is a 70-second competition in which the bullfighter (rodeo clown) avoids the bull by means of dodging, jumping and use of a barrel. The bullfighter is then scored points based on his performance.
