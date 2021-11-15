Enid News & Eagle
Vance Air Force Base leaders suspended inbound traffic for a time beginning at 3:45 p.m. Monday due to a bomb threat.
Just after 7 p.m., Vance leaders said in a Facebook post that Security Forces had reported an all-clear for the base.
Vance personnel will be on normal duty hours Tuesday, according to base officials.
In announcing the closure earlier in the day, Vance officials had posted, “At this time the threat is being treated as a credible threat until proven otherwise. Vance emergency personnel were mobilized to protect public safety and assess the threat.”
Later, Vance officials allowed incoming traffic, but all vehicles were being searched before they were allowed on base.
