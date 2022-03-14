RINGWOOD, Okla. — An estimated 2,600 acres have been burned in a fire that started on Friday near Ames, officials said late Monday afternoon.
The fire, which started out as a controlled burn, traveled a little over 5 miles on Sunday and was 0% contained as of Monday morning, said Krista Willey, with the Major County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries or deaths have been reported, and homes or buildings were lost to the fire, Willey said.
Oklahoma Forestry Services arrived at 7 a.m. on Monday to assist and, by 5 p.m., had established fire lines along with Major County dozers and graders.
There are about 10 brush trucks and three tankers, as well. Multiple strike teams were on standby on Monday, but none of them had been called out that afternoon.
OFS should have a more accurate account on the number of acres burned on Tuesday.
On Monday night, crews were working to get fire breaks and put out hotspots, Willey said.
Some residents in the area were evacuated on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.