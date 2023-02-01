ENID, Okla. — The 200 block of West Willow has been reduced to one lane each way in anticipation of street repairs that will begin Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, according to the city of Enid.
The closure will allow contractors to complete repairs to the street that was damaged when a water main broke a few weeks ago, according to a city spokesman.
This closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, according to the city.
Motorists are encouraged by city officials to drive with caution during the construction effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.