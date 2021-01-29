According to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was reported at 3:07 a.m. Friday by the residents, who said the house was on fire and they were stuck in the bedroom.
Waynoka Fire Department arrived on the scene at 3:16 a.m. and reported fire was blocking the door and firefighters were unable to reach the residents through the window, the release said.
Pond Creek Fire and EMS Fire and Rescue Chaplain Les Washnock, one of many Northwest Oklahoma firefighters and departments posting on social media about the tragedy, said in a post that the roof of the home collapsed, trapping the firefighters who were looking for family members inside.
It’s with a heavy heart that we ask everyone to pray for the fire department of Waynoka, Ok. They lost two firefighters...Posted by Les Washnock on Friday, January 29, 2021
A request for mutual aid was dispatched at 3:24 a.m., and the Alva Fire Department responded. The fire currently is under investigation, according to the release. Officials were on the scene, and requests for more information had not yet been returned.
This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.