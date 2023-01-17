ENID, Okla. — A ribbon cutting signaled the end of construction at the corner of 10th and Chestnut Tuesday morning, as digntaries spoke about the project and opened the roadway to the first vehicles.
City employees have worked at the intersection for months to replace sewer lines and reconstruct the roadway in phase 1 of the East Chestnut Roadway Reconstruction Project.
Residents in the High Lawn, Davis Park, Steel Plant and Queen City additions will see benefits of the project, according to a press release from the city.
