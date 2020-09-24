ENID, Okla. — Garfield Elementary School was on lock-out for a portion of the day after an unauthorized visitor attempted to enter the school Thursday morning, and parents of children who normally walk home are asked to pick up their children at dismissal time.
Miranda Johnson, communications specialist for Enid Public Schools, said the school contacted EPS Police and Enid Police Department after "a woman who is not a parent or guardian and had no business to be on school property was attempting to get on school property."
Enid Police Department responded and took a woman who having some mental issues into protective custody for evaluation, said Cass Rains, EPD public relations coordinator.
A message to Garfield parents emphasized "students and staff are safe," and Johnson said police have the situation in hand but lock-out procedures remain in place as a precaution.
"The school day resumed as normal for students and staff with no one leaving the building," said Garfield principal Amanda Rader in a message to parents.
"Out of an abundance of caution" the district called parents and guardians to arrange pick up of students who normally walk home at the normal dismissal time. However, a call at 2 p.m. canceled that requirement, as police said the issue was resolved, according to the school.
The incident only involved Garfield Elementary School, according to district officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.