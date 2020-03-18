Editor's Note This story was created March 15, 2020, and is being updated as the Oklahoma State Department of Health updates its information.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 increased to 29, with one that of a child between birth and 4 years old, according to the latest information Wednesday morning from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Eight counties still are listed on the OSDH site, and numbers per county have not yet been updated. Oklahomans testings positive are Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne, Pawnee and Tulsa counties, according to OSDH.

There are 110 tests pending and 378 Oklahomans testing negative for the virus. Ages of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state mostly range from 18-64, with the exception of the one child and five persons older than 65. Thirteen are female and 16 are male, according to OSDH.

Tests through the health department’s public health laboratory are considered presumptive until confirmed by the Center for Disease Contro

All test results conducted through the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting facility. Test status or results will not be provided by phone, according to the department's website. Positive test results will prompt an investigating that will attempt to trace the origin of the virus and who has been affected.

The health department reports that testing materials remain in short supplyIf test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation, which results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing procedures.

"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resource

The person in Jackson County is an active duty Air Force member at Altus Air Force Base. The person in Cleveland County is a member of the University of Oklahoma "Norman campus community" according to a release from the university.

Officials at OU said the university "will cooperate with Health Department officials in their efforts to track this individual’s recent interactions with others in our community." All those found to be impacted will be notified by the university.

Enid Fire Department and Life EMS crews are self-isolating after responsing to a medical call over the weekend in which the patient was tested for coronavirus, officials said Monday.

When it was decided to test the man for the coronavirus, Enid Fire Department Chief Joe Jackson said the crew went home to self-isolate until testing was complete.

Jackson said the station and equipment used were sanitized and other personnel were called in to cover the rest of that crew's shift.

A family from Waller Middle School and families from Vance Air Force Base in Enid also have self-quarantined after returning from a cruise and later learning someone on that same cruise tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. No symptoms had been evident as of the weekend, and no know contact with the infected persons on the cruise ship were known.

Enid Public Schools under mandate of the State Department of Education has closed until April 6. The schools are currently in spring break this week. Some Enid private schools also decided to adopt the OSDE measure and close.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in Oklahoma in all 77 counties after confirming the eighth case in Kay County Sunday night that was confirmed via private lab.

“I want to encourage all Oklahomans to remain calm and make wise choices based on your health and risk level," Stitt said in a release. "Pay attention to how you are feeling and stay home if you are sick.”

Read the executive order here.

The city of Enid similarly declared a state of emergency on Monday, canceling all public gatherings of 50-plus and postponing several performances at Stride Bank Center through April 13 due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Businesses have closed public dining areas, resorting to drive-through and delivery exclusively, and organizations have canceled or postponed events planned in the next few weeks.

Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce is canceling its April 9 Ambassadors’ meeting and postponing its Enlisted Appreciation Night, which was set for April 25, and the Enid legislative trip to Washington, D.C., in May. The latter two events may be rescheduled at a later date. Additional Enid Chamber meeting and/or event cancellations may be necessary as the COVID-19 emergency remains a fluid situation

"This is an unprecedented and unpredictable time for American citizens and businesses," said Jon Blankenship, Chamber president and CEO. "Obviously, the COVID-19 situation is having a very serious impact on our national, state and regional economy. In a conference call on Monday with Governor Stitt and chamber leaders across the state, the governor indicated that 68 new testing facilities will be set up around the state in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and other stakeholders."

Details on Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest, disaster assistance loans also are evolving, Blankenship said.

A survey to assess the economic impact of COVID-19 to businesses is currently being collected by local and state officials, according to a link on the Oklahoma State Department of Emergency Management. The information will be used to support a request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan declarations from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 as “high” both globally and in the United States.

“While impact in Oklahoma has continued to be relatively minimal to date, it is increasingly important for Oklahoma to be ready for this threat,” Stitt's order reads. “Therefore, I believe, after consultation with numerous health experts within my administration, it is now necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the state and political subdivisions of the state and to cooperate with the federal government with respect to carrying out emergency functions during the continuance of the state emergency pursuant to the provisions of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act.

“The State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated, and resources of all state departments and agencies available to meet this emergency are hereby committed to the reasonable extent necessary to prepare for and respond to COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of the public. These efforts shall be coordinated by the director of the Department of Emergency Management with comparable functions of the federal government and political subdivisions of the state.”

The state health department's new website dedicated to the coronavirus — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov — reported the updated numbers Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Capitol closed to the public along with legislative proceedings amid the worsening COVID-19 outbreak and ongoing session, state lawmakers announced Monday.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt signed proclamation of a state of emergency in the City of Oklahoma City on Monday due to the discovery of possible COVID-19 community spread in the metro area.

In Cleveland County, Norman mayor Breea Clark declared a city-wide state of emergency Friday afternoon, setting the city on a path toward COVID-19 preparedness.

Due to a recently confirmed case of COVID-19 in Payne County, Mayor Will Joyce has declared a state of emergency in Stillwater in response to the spreading COVID-19 virus.

