ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is offering lantern tours of Humphrey Heritage Village on Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022.
Living history interpreters will lead visitors on the tours while entertaining guests and educating them on different facets of life in Northwest Oklahoma prior to statehood.
Tours will start 7 p.m., and are available on a first-come, first-served basis until 10 p.m. Tours will start every 20 minutes, with the last group departing at 9 p.m. Admission for the lantern tours will be the regular price of admission to the Heritage Center. Admission prices are $7 for adults, $5 for ages 65 and older and $4 for students ages 6–18. Family and group rates also are available. More information about the tours is at https://csrhc.org/.
The lantern tours are a part of the center’s monthly “Museum After Dark” event series, which is sponsored by donations and community partner Park Avenue Thrift. For information about the series, call (580) 237-1907 or go to .
