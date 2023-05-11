ENID, Okla. — Severe weather threats — including the possibility tornadoes — have lessened for the Enid area, according to Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, which issued a weather update at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023.
GCEM Director Mike Honisgberg said due to storms earlier in the day in southern Oklahoma and a cooler air outflow the possibility of tornadoes for Northwest Oklahoma "is quite a bit lower."
"We still may receive some severe storms with hail and winds ..." he reported through the GCEM alert. "We will continue to monitor for the next several hours."
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. and throughout the evening, with some of the storms possibly severe for the Enid area. The high temperature is forecast at 81 but had only reached 77 as of 3:45 p.m.
Much of Oklahoma is under a threat of severe weather Thursday, May 11, 2023, with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes the main hazards.
"Thunderstorms will be possible every day from Thursday to Tuesday next week," National Weather Service stated in a hazardous weather outlook. "Severe storms will be possible on Thursday mainly across central through northern Oklahoma, with up to baseball size hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes as the hazards. Severe storms will also be possible on Friday with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the hazards. Storms producing heavy rainfall and flooding will also be possible this weekend."
The Enid area forecast calls for a chance of more storms every day through Wednesday, except for in the daytime hours Friday, according to NWS.
