ENID, Okla. — Organizers of The One Enid Christ Tree have pushed the time of the 140-foot-tall tree's arrival up to 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, due to weather concerns.
The route also changed since Saturday, with the tree coming in from the west along U.S. 412, which becomes West Garriott in the Enid city limits.
The tree, which originally was scheduled to arrive Friday, was delayed by snowstorms that prohibited travel as the truck was leaving California last week. Now organizers are dealing with the threat of winter weather in Oklahoma, as the National Weather Service has forecast a 90% chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain, mainly after noon in the Enid area Monday. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible, according to the NWS.
Organizers are hoping with the 9 a.m. arrival they can get the tree in place before the weather moves into the area, said Nicole Winfield, project coordinator for The One Enid.
Residents can watch the tree arrive Monday south of the Stride Bank Center on Park Street, where it will be the center of a number of holiday activities, kicking off with the Christ Tree's lighting ceremony during the Enid Lights Up the Plains event on Nov. 25.
Winfield said the workers have plenty of time still to get the tree in place on Park, fill it in with branches and string the lights and add decorations before its official debut.
“They are going to do what they need to do to get it done on time,” she said.
Branches to fill out the tree have arrived and were being arranged throughout the weekend. Winfield said designers also have worked out a way to better stabilize the tree this year so that wind damage that occurred last year should not be an issue.
