UPDATE: 6th-Elm corner to be closed a week starting Tuesday
Enid News & Eagle
Dec 27, 2021
22 hrs ago

The corner of North 6th and East Elm will be closed for a week starting Tuesday, according to the city of Enid.

This closure will allow contractors to install a new waterline.

Interruptions to services are not expected at this time.
