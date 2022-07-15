A legislator from Northwest Oklahoma intends to re-explore the hemp crop’s industrial future in the state after the COVID-19 pandemic and the legalization of medical marijuana reportedly sidelined the growing industry.
Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, is one of three Oklahoma state senators and six representatives across the state listed as authors in a joint interim legislative study, approved last week, on rural development through industrial hemp production.
Last Friday, state House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, approved the joint study on the House side, along with 81 others, for the upcoming 2023 legislative session.
The study said it was pending Senate approval, but Pederson said he was unclear if the study still needed approval from Senate Pro Tem President Greg Treat, who already OK’d 41 out of 60 proposed Senate studies on July 1.
Hearings for House and Senate interim studies will be live-streamed beginning in August.
Pederson’s joint study, he said, is meant to see if legislation is needed for the state to establish industrial hemp production, with several issues such as the uses of hemp plant, the process of seed production and uses of agricultural equipment in hemp production, to be discussed.
The Burlington farmer and retired educator said he was interested in figuring out how to move industrial production of the crop into his district, which includes much of Northwest Oklahoma.
“Other states are really moving forward with (hemp production) and finding use for it,” Pederson said Monday.
Agronomist Josh Bushong, with Oklahoma State University Extension Office, said hemp can either be harvested for fiber from its stem or oil from its seeds. Many different products are made from hemp, such as textiles, home insulation, cooking ingredients and beauty products.
Legislators also would specifically consider whether to raise the legal tested limit of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels in industrial hemp from .3% to a flat 1%.
Bushong said Oklahoma’s two most concerning environmental factors — weather and high winds — can stress the hemp plant, which some literature, he said, suggests could raise the hemp’s THC content too high above the legal limit.
Farmers then would have to eliminate the entire crop, while no specialty crop insurance policies exist to cover that risk, Bushong said.
“It’s one of those things where you gotta play that risk,” he said. “It seems like it’s worse in Western Oklahoma, where you get more wind.”
That’s why hemp, along with marijuana, are grown in controlled environments like greenhouses.
The two cannabis plants often are confused for each other, Bushong said — both produce varying levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient responsible for the latter’s known psychoactive effect.
However, hemp also produces high levels of cannabidiol, or CBD, a non -psychoactive ingredient, resulting in hemp being labeled as a fiber-type plant instead of a drug. CBD from the stalks and flowers of hemp can be extracted into what’s known as CBD oil, used as a topical anti-inflammatory and anti-depressant/anxiety. However, oil derived from hempseed contains no CBD and the .3% max limit of THC.
Until 2018’s passage of the U.S. Farm Bill, hemp was classified along with marijuana as a class 1 controlled substance under the country’s Controlled Substances Act of 1970. However, farmers still were allowed to grow hemp under DEA supervision.
The same year, then-Gov. Mary Fallin signed into law the Oklahoma Industrial Hemp Agricultural Pilot Program, which allowed universities (or farmers working with universities) to cultivate hemp seed for industrial purposes. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry oversaw the program, giving it a revolving fund of various participant fees. The program was made permanent a year later, while the El Reno’s Redland Community College began a state-sanctioned hemp pilot program.
However, Pederson said he believes Oklahoma’s also-new medical marijuana industry then partly sidelined hemp as a viable crop, as lawmakers scrambled to deal with a state ballot measure passed in mid-2018, shortly after the federal and state changes to hemp production.
Then, after the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, Pederson said, legislators also couldn’t get interested parties together, so the plan to again review hemp went by the wayside.
In 2020, 3,885 acres of hemp were licensed in Oklahoma, down from 21,635 acres in 2019, according to Vote Hemp, a Washington group that tracks the status of state hemp legalization nationwide.
Bushong, with OSU Extension, said his biggest concern with industrial hemp production in Oklahoma is there hasn’t been as big of a market as anticipated. After the state’s pilot program began, he said, the price for hemp and CBD dropped out.
Bushong said he knew a man in Hennessey who had invested a lot of money to extract oil from the seeds, but prices were too high to maintain the crop.
“Now that we have somewhat of a supply, we overpriced, and now the demand isn’t that high,” Bushong said. “It’s one of those things of, ‘What comes first — the crop or the market?’ There’s potential there, just not a current market for it.”
