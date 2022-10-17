Holy Cross Orthodox Catholic Church will host a special service addressing church and religious trauma at 1 p.m., Sunday, 701 E. Park.
Suzanne Boehs will be the principal speaker, covering the topic “Redefining God, Starting with Love.”
Boehs said the service addresses people who have been spiritually, emotionally or physically abused or excluded by the church. She said her advocacy on this topic stems from her own church experience.
Boehs said her youth in a conservative Mennonite church and then in a fundamentalist evangelical church as an adult left her feeling cut off from God.
“Having experienced church hurt and spiritual abuse, I have studied the effects of spiritual abuse on the brain and emotions,” she said. “I am passionate about educating and healing around this topic.”
For many, healing from church hurt and spiritual abuse means “discovering God on your own terms,” she said.
“My belief and passion is that within every human flows the divine spirit of love,” Boehs said. “When our connection to the divine spirit of love is broken, we have experienced spiritual abuse. Not only are we worthy of being connected to this divine spirit of love, our divinity, it is our intrinsic human right.”
Fr. James Neal, priest at Holy Cross, said Boehs’ message is important both for church leaders and those who have been hurt by the church.
“We are an open and affirming church, with a very inclusive theology, but that doesn’t mean we’re immune to unintentionally causing harm, or to triggering people’s past trauma,” Neal said. “We have an obligation, to not only be loving and inclusive, but to steadfastly examine those areas where we might unintentionally fail in that mission.”
Neal said he works regularly with those who have been traumatized or excluded by the church.
“When I talk to people who’ve left Christianity, it almost never has anything to do with Christ or the understanding of God they have in their heart,” Neal said. “When they leave, from what I’ve seen, it’s almost always because the Christ they know and the actions of the church that bears his name are irreconcilable.”
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their own experiences. A break will occur between Boehs’ talk and a brief Communion service, which also is open to all, regardless of faith tradition.
