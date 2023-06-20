ENID, Okla. — A celebration will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at University Place Christian Church concluding the 2023 Phillips University Reunion.
The worship service will honor the close, long-term relationship University Christian had with Phillips University.
“We are very excited to have Phillips alumni return to the church,” said Jerry Galbreath. The service will have a Phillips’ theme.
Participating in the service will be Harold Hatt, retired Phillips Graduate Seminary professor and administrator; 1961 graduate Annie Galbreath; and Jerry Galbreath, 1962 graduate of Phillips and 10-year Northern Oklahoma College Enid instructor. He was pastor of University Place Christian Church for 12 years.
Galbreath will deliver the Phillips-related sermon “Grow Up In All Ways.”
A reception will follow worship. The Phillips Heritage-Memorabilia Room and the 9,000-volume Phillips Memorial Library will be open before and after the service.
“We hope everyone will take the time to come and go through the memorabilia room,” Galbreath said.
Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. before the service.
Galbreath said he hopes there will be interest in acknowledging the relationship between University Place Christian Church and Phillips University. He said the church would offer a wall for a mural.
The church was founded in 1908, one year after Phillips University began. Phillips closed in 1998 after battling financial problems for years.
Galbreath was head pastor of the church when membership decreased with the closing of Phillips. The church began offering some of its considerable space for use by all denominations. Currently, three other churches rent space.
