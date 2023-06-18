ENID, Okla. — As music started playing in the background of Enid’s annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023, one woman started dancing.
After she started dancing, several other people joined in, smiling and laughing as they danced near the stage area set up near 3rd and Indiana in Enid’s Southern Heights Addition for the celebration.
Janice Laster, one of the organizers of this year’s celebration with Brothers and Sisters With a Purpose, was among the small, dancing crowd. She said that’s what Juneteenth is all about — coming together to celebrate together.
“We’re celebrating our freedom,” she said. “It’s just unity in the community, and … it’s just a celebration of love and thankfulness.”
Juneteenth, officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865, slaves in Texas finally learned they were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
In 2021, Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday, which Laster was glad about because now, “the truth will be told.”
“Now, since it’s a holiday and people are off work, ... their little ones will come to them and say, ‘You’re off work today. Why?’ When they say it’s because of Juneteenth, they’ll have to explain it,” Laster said. “I’m so happy about it, because I think it’ll change the world. People will really see that it was real.”
Saturday’s block-party celebration saw more than 100 people gathered together, including a few city officials such as Mayor David Mason, City Manager Jerald Gilbert and Derwin Norwood, city commissioner of Enid’s Ward 2, which includes the location of the event.
“We’re coming together to celebrate freedom,” Norwood said. “It’s just a way of commemorating and not forgetting, as well as working toward advancement for everyone. That’s what this is really all about — advancing society as a whole. …
“Juneteenth, to sum it up in a few words, is about opportunity — fair opportunities and equal rights for everyone, and it makes me happy to see that our federal government honored it.”
Several speakers addressed the crowd, a Motorcycle Show was held and balloons were released in honor of loved ones who’ve died in the past year. There were music, games, food and many more activities, and Mason read a proclamation at the celebration.
The proclamation, given to Alfred “Spring” Shannon — one of the founders of Enid’s Juneteenth celebration decades ago — declared June 19, 2023, as a city holiday.
“I hope this celebration and community involvement continues for a long time,” Mason said, thanking the community for hosting the annual celebration.
Shannon, born and raised in Enid, now lives in Texas, but he made his way back to his hometown for Saturday’s event.
Super Bowl Brothers was started by Shannon and a few others in 1971 to share the love of the National Football League at Cecil Spencer’s house.
A few years later, the group decided they wanted to celebrate Juneteenth. Shannon said back then Juneteenth wasn’t being celebrated in a lot of places, but his family went to Texas every year for it.
“(My mother) explained that it was the Juneteenth celebration, and I said to her, ‘One day, I’m going to do that in Enid,” he said.
Enid’s Juneteenth events were held at Government Springs Park for many years before moving to the location in Southern Heights. Thousands of people attended the celebrations organized by Super Bowl Brothers.
Shannon said as the years went by members of the Super Bowl Brothers died, saying now there are only three of them still alive and 12 who’ve passed away.
“All good things have to come to an end, but the main thing is we were successful, and we have nothing but good memories of this, and so do people in the community,” he said. “They’ll never forget about the Super Bowl Brothers.”
Brothers and Sisters With a Purpose has continued on the annual celebration, which has been occurring in the Southern Heights Addition for 18 years now, and a few members even are related to the original Super Bowl Brothers.
Shannon said he’s happy to see the celebration continue and Juneteenth gives him “great pride to be a part of something historical.”
“It gives me great pride to be a part of the beginning of Juneteenth and Black history in Enid, Oklahoma,” he said. “I hope it continues to be successful. ... It’s important that (Brothers and Sisters With a Purpose) be appreciated.”
And, Laster said Brothers and Sisters With a Purpose organizes it every year to “bring the community together.”
“It brings so many people back to their hometown, ... and it’s just like a family reunion and celebration with a little bit of Black history,” she said.
