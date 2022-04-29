ENID, Okla. — The Superheroes of 2021 were celebrated Thursday for their contributions to United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and the community.
United Way hosted its annual meeting, wrapping up its 2021-22 campaign year, in Stride Bank Center. Besides campaign totals, United Way recognized many community members who have made United Way successful in its mission to unite people and resources to improve lives and strengthen local communities.
United Way set a fundraising goal of $750,000, but surpassed it by more than $117,000 reaching a total of $867,462.01.
Campaign co-chairs Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard raised the second-largest total campaign dollars in United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s history, dating back to the 1940s, said board president Alex Williams.
Over the last year, the funds were raised through more than 40 employee workplace campaigns, corporate and individual donors, with more than 1,000 donors.
Williams thanked the Pollards for their many contributions to the organization and their successful fundraising campaign.
“Special thanks to the Pollards, our executive committee, sub-committees, board of directors, our partner agencies and all of our donors who helped to raise additional funds during the campaign,” Williams said. “We could not have done it without everyone’s engagement. You saw the needs in our community and stepped up.”
Funds are used to advance the common good, by focusing on three building blocks of a better quality of life: education, health/safety and financial stability, according to United Way.
Through volunteering, fundraising and donating time and money, United Way has its hand in many places in the community, with more than 750 volunteers, 1,000 donors and 50 companies participating in the campaigns.
“People were so willing to let us visit with them and open up their pocket books and try to share in the needs of the community,” Barry Polla rd said. “I can’t say enough about what that makes me feel about this community. It’s wonderful that we have this kind of people here.”
“It’s so important for us to continue to help our agencies,” Roxanne Pollard said.
United Way was able to start an endowment fund with more than $250,000 and allocated a total of $553,000 for partner agencies.
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma partner agencies for 2022 are Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdioceses of OKC, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Human Service Alliance, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Enid and North Central Oklahoma, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA Enid and Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Reported on United Way’s Dec. 31, 2021, financial reports, allocation amounts for the 2021 partner agencies include Red Cross at $7,500; Booker T. Washington at $35,000; Catholic Charities at $25,000; Boy Scouts at $30,000; Human Service Alliance at $8,000; Loaves and Fishes at $35,000; RSVP at $46,500; Hedges Speech & Hearing at $25,000; YMCA at $75,000; Salvation Army at $45,000; Youth & Family Services at $55,000; YWCA at $70,000; Lincoln Academy at $3,000.
New United Way board leadership
As Williams closed the meeting and awards, he passed off the presidential gavel to 2022-23 president Roxanne Pollard.
“Thank you for your dedication to United Way,” Williams said to Pollard. “You and your husband shared the second-largest United Way campaign in the 88-year history of the organization. You volunteer and give abundantly, you are always there for support, everything that you touch breeds success. United Way of Northwest Oklahoma is lucky to have you leading us next year.”
Pollard thanked Williams for his tremendous year and leadership, before taking over the ceremonies.
The 2022-23 campaign chairs will be Peter, Chad and Jed Dillingham.
2022 Dick Lambertz Memorial Award
The recipient for the annual award is Kayle Northcutt.
Northcutt grew up in a banking family from Freedom, a legacy she would later carry herself. After 38 years in banking, she retired from Central National Bank as its senior vice president and trust officer.
She remains a leader and a role model in the Enid community, having served in many capacities surrounding community, faith and family. Despite all of her professional accomplishments, she holds the titles of daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother as most significant in her life, she said.
