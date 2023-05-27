United Way of Northwest Oklahoma has partnered with Hanor Family of Companies, Main Street of Enid, Yellow House Machinery, P&K Equipment and Enid Brewing Company to host a Bacon Bash cook-off competition and family fun event on July 7, 2023.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five contestants in the bacon competition.
“We are excited and look forward to seeing many of our volunteers, chefs, friends and supporters at this event,” said Bacon Bash committee chair Tiffany Dent. “Not only will everyone be able to sample the wonderful bacon recipes, but also have a chance to take pictures with BIG Machines, sample some tasty micro brews and listen to great music performed by Dually Noted.”
Bacon chefs will receive 25 pounds of Hanor Farms Daily’s bacon the week of the competition. Each chef will prepare 300 samples and present to the judges at 5 p.m. July 7. The public then will be able to sample bacon recipes from 6-9 p.m. or until the bacon samples run out.
Tickets are $10 for 10 samples. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the United Way office, Suite 400 in the Triangle Business Center. Otherwise, they will be sold at the event.
“We are excited to hold this bash outside in the open air and hope everyone will attend,” said United Way Board President Jessica Caruthers. “The event will be held on the north lawn of the courthouse and on Independence and Randolph streets, the brew garden will be located on the corner of Randolph and Independence and the band will be playing at the Enid Brewing Company from 7-11 p.m.
“We still have slots available for teams to cook in this competition and there will be cash prizes for the top five competitors, so call today.”
Proceeds to benefit United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and its 14 partner agencies: Booker T. Washington Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, Community Development Support Association, Catholic Charities, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Loaves and Fishes of NW Oklahoma, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, RSVP, Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid and Youth& Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Sponsors include Hanor Family of Companies, Outhier & Caruthers PLLC, Oxbow Calcining, P&K Equipment, Enid Brewing Company, NextEra Energy Resources, Yellowhouse Machinery, KNID FM and Pope Distributing.
For more information or to register a team, call Kim Pendergraft at (580) 237-0821 or email Kim Pendergraft at kim@unitedwayenid.org.
