ENID, Okla. — Community members have an opportunity to taste more than 40 chili recipes on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma’s 34th annual Chili Cook-Off will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Stride Bank Center.
Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way, said all of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s 14 partner agencies.
“This is our final fundraising event of 2022 to raise as much as we can to go into (United Way’s) campaign to support the partner agencies,” Schiedel said.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 at United Way, 205 W. Maple, Suite 400 and Visit Enid, 201 W. Garriott; or on Friday at the event for $10.
The cook-off’s theme this year is “Chillin’ with the Superheroes,” and chili, a drink and dessert are included with each ticket.
Raffle tickets for three different prizes also will be available at the event. Raffle tickets for two of the prizes, a collapsible 22-inch Blackstone griddle and two tickets to the Bedlam football game, are $5, and raffle tickets for a miniature, bronze statue of “Boomer” cost $10.
Winning tickets for the raffle prizes will be drawn at 1 p.m.
Chili entries will compete in three categories: Judge’s Chili Choice, Best Booth Decorated and Top Dollar Chili. There are 45 participants, and Schiedel said there also are more sponsors of the cook-off this year.
Schiedel said the fundraising event typically raises about $20,000 for United Way’s partner agencies, and he said he hopes that number increases in the future.
