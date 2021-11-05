United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma is inviting the community to participate in its annual Day of Kindness on Friday, Nov. 12.
The international observance of World Kindness Day, Nov. 13, was introduced in 1998 to promote kindness across the globe and is observed in many countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
United Way has been observing this day to promote random acts of kindness in the area since 2015, Executive Director Dan Schiedel said.
“Small acts of kindness are such great things to provide for people in the community,“ Schiedel said. “Blessing them with random acts of kindness — whether it’s paying for somebody’s coffee or lunch, taking a meal to a neighbor, having a pizza delivered to a busy family, bringing flowers to nursing staff — just all kinds of different things that would just be a blessing to a lot of people in the community. Random acts of kindness make a big difference.”
Schiedel said in a press release that United Way and many others in the Alva, Enid, Kingfisher and Woodward communities have joined forces to shine a bigger light on kindness next Friday.
Several employees at Northwestern Oklahoma State University and members of the Alva community have been meeting to discuss plans for the day and welcome everyone who would like to be involved, according to the release.
“We have various acts of kindness happening so far, from thank-you notes and goodie bags to kindness messages, paying for fountain drinks for unsuspecting individuals and more,” Angelia Case, academic projects assistant and media specialist at NWOSU, said in the release.
Various groups in the Northwest Oklahoma area are planning acts of kindness throughout the day, including Foster Feet, children at Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers, NWOSU, Northern Oklahoma College, Washington Elementary School in Alva, Kayla’s Kindness Project, RSVP of Enid, food pantries, all 26 Jiffy Trip locations in Oklahoma and more.
Local volunteers with American Red Cross will be installing smoke alarms in homes by appointment during Day of Kindness. Reservations can be made through RSVP of Enid at (580) 233-5914.
Salvation Army of Enid will serve a free lunch at Enid Community Clinic, 1106 E. Broadway; Garfield County Court House; and Enid Street Outreach Services, 701 E. Park, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for any who wish to attend.
Main Street Enid will be cleaning up downtown areas at 2 p.m. Nov. 12. Volunteers will meet at the gazebo on the north side of courthouse.
Any other individuals, clubs, school classes, groups and businesses who would like to be involved in Day of Kindness may contact Schiedel by emailing dan@unitedwayenid.org. Anyone who wishes to sponsor Day of Kindness in Northwest Oklahoma also can contact Schiedel by email or by calling (580) 237-0821.
“We want everybody to be involved,” Schiedel said. “We would be happy to have whoever wants to be involved. We try to raise as much money as possible to buy supplies, and then we try to get as many volunteers from the businesses in our community to go out and distribute everything. ... We encourage others to spread kindness on that day and throughout the rest of the year. Anyone and everyone is welcome to be involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.