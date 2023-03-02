The United Way of Northwest Oklahoma annual meeting and report will be held Thursday, April 20, at Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. The event will be from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
During the annual meeting, the organization gives reports on its most recent fundraising drive and announces plans for the upcoming 2023-24 drive.
Individual tickets for the event are $35. Tables of eight are available for $300.
Call Kim at 580-237-0821 or email kim@unitedwayenid.org to reserve a ticket or table.
