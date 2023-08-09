Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — United Way of Northwest Oklahoma recently received a $50,000 ADM Cares grant to fight hunger and provide food and nutritional information to eight food resource centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
“We are so, so thankful to ADM Grain and ADM Cares for this very generous grant. The funds will go to support food resource centers and food pantries in eight counties and to help feed and educate thousands of individuals and families about nutrition and address food insecurity,” says Dan Schiedel, United Way CEO.
“We are excited to help people in Northwest Oklahoma,” said Tyler Nabors, producer direct merchandiser for ADM Grain Enid. “Through this grant and our partnership with United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, we will help feed and educate hundreds of thousands of people. In addition, our ADM Grain’s team will also give of our time, through various volunteer opportunities with Loaves & Fishes in Enid and other pantries and foodbanks throughout Northwest Oklahoma.”
Part of the grant will allow Loaves & Fishes in Enid the ability to install a temperature regulation system for the main building.
“ADM Grains and ADM Cares have been tremendous supporters of our work for years and we are so very appreciative of their hearts, volunteers and financial grants. These funds will go to help purchase and install much-needed fans and heating unit system in our building,” said Lydia Kelley, CEO of Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
Each food resource center will receive a grant to purchase food for distribution, and ADM Grain employees will help with unloading food and distribute nutritional information at each location.
Locations to be served are Loaves & Fishes of NWOK in Enid, Perry Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes in Guymon, Crescent Assembly of God, Serving Christ Outreach of Fairview, Deer Creek Food Pantry, Alva Wesleyan Church and Kingfisher County Food Bank.
