ENID, Okla. — United Way of Northwest Oklahoma officially will kick off its 2023-24 campaign with a free Family Fun Campaign Kickoff Rally on Sept. 14, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Events will start at 6 p.m.
“The event is shaping up to be a great public kickoff to our 2023-24 campaign” said campaign chairs David and Jennifer Lawrence. “We encourage the kids to bring mom and dad for games, inflatables, food and fun.”
There also will be axe throwing, corn hole competition and a dunk tank. Music will be provided by Dually Noted.
“This is a great way for the community to see the real impact of the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and its 14 partner agencies," said Jessica Caruthers, president of the United Way board. "Together, we change people’s lives and work together to solve problems, break down barriers and create opportunities for many.”
In addition to all the activities, representatives the 14 United Way partner agencies will be there sharing information and providing giveaways, popcorn and games. All proceeds go to benefit United Way and it partner agencies.
“This one-of-a-kind event will be a unique experience thanks to our title sponsor Stride Bank,” the Lawrences said.
Sponsors for the rally are Stride Bank, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Enid News & Eagle, Salvation Army of Enid, Great Plains Bank, Jumpin’ Monkey LLC, Northwest Oklahoma Cornhole Association, Enid Axe, Pope Distributing, KOFM, Interbank, Dense Mechanical, Jiffy Trip and Tyson.
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s campaign supports 14 member agencies: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW Oklahoma, RSVP of Enid, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA of Enid, and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Funds also support other regional social and human services projects and needs through discretionary giving in a 17-county service area.
At a Pillars Club dinner earlier this week, David Lawrence announced the 2023-24 campaign goal of $900,000. So far, $367,000 has been collected, putting the campaign more than one-third of the way to its goal.
The 2022-23 campaign had a goal of $850,000 and reached a final total of $957,477.
For information, contact the United Way office at (580) 237-0821 or email dan@unitedwayenid.org.
