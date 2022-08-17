ENID, Okla. — A large crowd turned out Tuesday night, Aug. 16, 2022, for the annual United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s Pillars Club dinner at Groendyke Lodge.
Those gathered celebrated the success of the past year and to kick off the new year of giving.
“This has been one of our best years and much of that is due to our leaders, our committee members and especially to all of those in this community who support us,” said Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Chairpersons for the past campaign were Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard.
“We give our all to the community and this year was a highlight for us,” Roxanne Pollard said.
The goal the past year was $800,000, and United Way surpassed it, reaching $850,000.
Pollard said more than 14 partner agencies performed more than a a million services in the community. Thousands of youths participated in after-school programs and were involved in scouting, leadership and citizenship programs. Reaching the goal gave thousands of other individuals access to emergency assistance and early childhood programs.
“There are so many programs United Way helps, and it is a community effort,” Roxanne Pollard said.
Co-chairs for the United Way drive for the coming year were announced by Schiedel, and he simply introduced them as “the Dillingham Boys.”
Chad, Jed and Peter Dillingham will lead the organization the coming year and have set $850,000 for their goal.
“We are already sitting at $300,000,” Peter Dillingham said. “We are so grateful and really proud of how we have started.”
The Pillars Club committee was represented by chair Marty Oyler, Sandra Robinett, Mary Stallings and Cathy Stocker. Sponsors of the event were Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard; Dr. Kevin and Mindy Shimanek; Field, Trojan and Harvey; Groendyke Transport; Johnston Seed; Long, Claypole and Blakely; NBC Oklahoma; NextEra Energy Resources; Pioneer Telephone; and Security National Bank.
Schiedel has been with the United Way for six years, saying it was a pleasure to work with the organization and the community.
“Thank you, thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Roxanne Pollard said.
