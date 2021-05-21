The United Way of Northwest Oklahoma is making funds available for venture grants for area non-profits. This funding is in addition to the 2021 regular allocations provided to the 15 United Way member agencies.
“We are extremely blessed this year and are excited to announce the availability of venture grants which will target newly identified social service needs in the northwest Oklahoma region," said Randy Long, char of the budget and allocations committee. "We want to see lasting positive changes in individuals, families, and our communities through our nonprofit organizations and their services.
Applicants are required to present measurable data or other indicators that strongly identify the need for the service in the community and measure the impact their program will have in changing those numbers.
“The process of securing a venture grant is very competitive,” says Alex Williams, United Way of NW OK Board president. “We are looking for newly developed programs or projects which will create sustainable change in the realm of human and/or social services.”
Applications which address the underlying causes of a problem, and those which will impact the largest number of individuals are strongly encouraged.
Any non-profit 501(c)(3) human service organization in the 17 counties served by United Way of NW Oklahoma is eligible to apply. The due date for Venture grant applications is June 30, 2021. Grant forms can be downloaded from the United Way of NW OK website at: www.unitedwayenid.org or an application can be received via email or mail by contacting the United Way office at 580-237-0821.
For more information regarding the Venture Grant process contact Dan Schiedel, CEO of United Way of NW OK at: dan@unitedwayenid.org.
United Way of NW Oklahoma 17 counties: Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Woods, Woodward, Major, Dewey, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Pawnee, Noble and Logan
