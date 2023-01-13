ENID, Okla. — United Way of Northwest Oklahoma has closed its 2022-23 campaign after topping its $850,000 goal with a total of $957,477 raised through more than 55 employee workplace campaigns and corporate and individual donors.
“It is with humble and very appreciative hearts that we share that we have reached and surpassed our goal this year,” said campaign co-chairs, Jed, Peter and Chad Dillingham. “As a result of the generosity of donors, The United Way will be able to help more people through the support and work of our partner agencies.”
The agency added 21 new companies/donors, which helped exceed the goal, according to the United Way.
Roxanne Pollard, president of the United Way board, said money raised was the highest in United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s regular fundraising history, only surpassed by the 2013-14 campaign that added a special fundraiser in addition to the regular campaign.
“So, special thanks to the Dillingham brothers, their families, our executive committee, sub-committees, board of directors, our partner agencies, and all of our donors who helped to raise additional funds during the campaign,” Pollard said. “We could not have done it without everyone’s engagement and support.”
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma partner agencies for 2023 are Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdioceses of OKC, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts of America, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Human Service Alliance, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Enid and North Central Oklahoma, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA of Enid and Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
For information on United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, contact Dan Schiedel at (580) 237-0821 or dan@unitedwayenid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.