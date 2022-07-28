United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma moved to another downtown building on Wednesday.
The nonprofit organization now will be housed in the Triangle Business Center, 205 W. Maple, Suite 400, following its move from the second floor of the Great Plains National Bank building, which was sold for $275,000 in early May to Enid resident James Bryant.
Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way, said before moving the offices to downtown Enid in 2019, United Way saw only a dozen or so people per year inside the office.
After moving into the Great Plains building three years ago, though, Schiedel said around 10 or 15 people would visit weekly, and United Way wanted to keep that momentum going and stay in the area.
“Being downtown makes sense for us to be able to connect with businesses and people,” Schiedel said.
All phone numbers and email addresses associated with United Way will stay the same, Schiedel said.
The new offices should be open by Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.