ENID, Okla. — Tiairia English was able to get information on and various resources from local nonprofits Thursday evening, thanks to United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s campaign kickoff rally.
English, who’s been in Enid for less than two years with Vance Air Force Base, attended the annual event, held at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, and had been on the lookout for more sports activities for her 8-year-old son Trey to get involved with.
She came across a booth for Booker T. Washington Community Center — one of United Way’s 14 partner agencies at the event — picked up a flier and was able to get contact information so Trey potentially could play basketball there.
Events like United Way’s campaign kickoff help communities come together for a “one-stop shop” for family-friendly fun and resources, English said.
“Stuff like this — anybody can find resources, easily,” said English, who also stopped at other booths and participated in the activities there with Trey. “This is such a great event, and we’re enjoying it to the fullest extent possible.”
Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way, said the entire purpose of the campaign kickoff event was to raise awareness of United Way, its mission and its partner agencies and build connections in the community.
“Part of what I think makes this successful is really making those connections with people so that they know more about who we are and why it’s important to support what we do,” he said.
United Way’s campaign — chaired this year by Chad, Jed and Peter Dillingham — officially kicked off Aug. 15 and has a fundraising goal of $850,000. So far, about $350,000 has been raised, Schiedel said.
The campaign supports Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW OK, RSVP of Enid, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA Enid and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Tree Kelley, executive director of YFS, said United Way helped the nonprofit meet its 2021-22 fiscal year goal.
“And it looks like this year will be going in that same direction,” she said.
Stacy Kurtz, director of the Enid Regional Office of Catholic Charities, said the event is a great opportunity for all of the partner agencies to be in one location so that community members can visit their booths.
“The kinds of things social service agencies and nonprofits do — people sometimes don’t know about them until they need them,” she said. “It’s very important to bring awareness to that, so even if you don’t need the service for yourself, you know where to send people who do need it.”
Schiedel said he thinks the event — in its second year being held at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark — was successful and hopes it will continue growing in the future to provide fun to families and information and resources for community members like English and other attendees.
“It’s been good,” he said. “We’re building awareness and connecting with people — changing lives.”
